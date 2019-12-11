A stunning video surfaced Wednesday that shows two killers storming a Jersey City kosher market with guns drawn — and a potential victim narrowly escaping the carnage to come.

The 50-second clip — posted on The Yeshiva World’s website — shows a U-Haul van pulling into a parking space on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, opposite the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket.

The driver — identified by authorities as David N. Anderson, 47 — immediately emerges, leaves the door open and points a rifle while heading across the street.

Several people on the sidewalk flee in terror as Anderson opens fire and enters the store.

Meanwhile, an accomplice — identified as Francine Graham, 50 — gets out of the van’s passenger side, walks around the back, appears to shoulder a rifle and follows Anderson into the store.

About a second later, a man in traditional Orthodox Jewish garb runs out of the store and races across the street.

The man appears to be the same person who described narrowly escaping the shooters in a recording that the Chabad website said was circulated on the WhatsApp messaging service.

“I was standing by the salad bar in the grocery, and I heard three shots, bullets shattered the glass of the grocery,” the customer said.

“Suddenly I saw two people come in, with long black raincoats and long guns. They tried to point the gun at me. I pushed it away and ran away.”

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday that the man who escaped the story suffered a gunshot wound, but didn’t elaborate or identify the survivor.

Anderson and Graham, who had just killed a Jersey City detective at a nearby cemetery, slaughtered three people inside the store and exchanged gunfire with an army of cops for hours before being fatally shot, officials have said.

