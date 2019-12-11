A resurfaced video from a 1993 Senate hearing shows Joe Biden praising the United Daughters of the Confederacy as being made up of “many fine people.”

Liberals have labeled the organization as the ‘KKK’s more feminine, genteel sister organization.’

Critics of Biden have pointed out his blatant hypocrisy since he launched his own campaign by attacking President Trump for his “very fine people on both sides” comments about the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.’

WATCH:

The post Video Shows Joe Biden Praising A KKK-Linked Confederate Group As Having “Many Fine People” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.