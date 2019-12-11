Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips recently visited the campus of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to gauge students’ temperatures on Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)’s push for Medicare for All.

What did the students say?

The majority of students initially spoke out in heavy defense of the concept and heaped praise on the idea of the universal health care plan despite a heavy financial burden on American taxpayers.

One student, in fact, said, “I don’t think there’s anything you could tell me that would make me view [Medicare for All] unfavorably.”

The tide dramatically turned, however, when Phillips advised the students that they would actually have to pay for the program — to the tune of a whopping $32 trillion over 10 years — and that people would be removed from their private insurance policies.

Here are some of the more interesting responses below:

“You have to pay for it? You still have to pay for it? I don’t support that!”

“If I were financially on my own, I wouldn’t support that.”

“[People] shouldn’t be kicked off [their private health care plans]. That doesn’t seem fair.”

“The government can’t force people to have healthcare with them.”

“I think those who are able to get private healthcare shouldn’t have to be removed from [their current plan].”

“I think that’s a lot of money for a low-income family.”

“I didn’t know those facts before, now I’m kind of debating on if I’m supporting Medicare for All now.”

“The overall goal is worthy of conversation.”

“I don’t really know much … governmental stuff. Personally, yeah. It’s …”

“I come from Venezuela. We had Medicare for All. It didn’t work. Socialism really hurt us as a country.”

