During his commentary on Tuesday’s Speak for Yourself, Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock blasted Nike’s “woke warrior” athletes for completely ignoring the allegations of sexual harassment going on at Nike’s Oregon HQ.

On Monday, a large group of female employees and their male supporters staged a walkout at Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters to protest the company’s culture of harassment and mistreatment of female employees.

But as Jason Whitlock pointed out, Nike’s long list of activist athletes have been silent in the face of the protests. Nike’s paid athletes such as LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe, Colin Kaepernick, and others are nowhere to be seen as the female employees marched for equal treatment.

“I have a few words of encouragement for Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, and Megan Rapinoe, and any of the other Nike-sponsored, finger-wagging, agents of chaos: Justice and equality start at home. So, perhaps Kap, Bron, and Rap might want to fly to Beaverton, Oregon, today and join their social justice comrades protesting injustice at Nike headquarters,” Whitlock said as he sarcastically began his December 10 commentary.

Hot fire from @WhitlockJason here on Nike’s SJW athlete hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/l4rXBvxH2z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 10, 2019

Whitlock told his viewers that Nike’s female employees were protesting years of injustice at Nike. But Whitlock added, “Just so we’re clear, the march had nothing to do with Nike’s decades-long exploitation of female workers in Asia.”

From there, Whitlock went on to lambast Kaepernick, James, and Rapinoe for remaining silent about Nike’s social justice problem despite their years of loud activism and finger-pointing at everyone else for the crime.

Whitlock also ridiculed the athletes over their stance on China and for being intellectually unable to comprehend the “complicated, Geo-political, impossible to grasp communism versus freedom debate roiling in Hong Kong.”

“Those types of complex international quagmires are best left to their white daddies,” Whitlock pointedly said jabbing at the “woke warriors” for their hypocrisy.

“I mean, you need at least an advanced GED degree or access to Wikipedia to dissect the intricacies between communist authoritarian rule, and the freedoms provided by democracy,” Whitlock said of the player’s loud support of the communist Chinese.

Whitlock took particular aim at constant protester Colin Kaepernick, saying, “Between his daily 5 AM workouts, and monthly re-tweets of Shaun Rachel Dolezal King, when would Kaepernick have the time for Nessa to teach him about the ravages of communism?”

Whitlock ended stingingly saying that he is “sure” that Kap, Bron, and Rap will jump to support the women alleging mistreatment at Nike’s HQ and that the woke members of the sports media will hail the players for coming to the side of the female employees.

Of course, thus far not a one of those players have said a word and that lefty sports media is silent.

