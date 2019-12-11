A top Ukrainian official has disputed key claims made by Democrat witnesses testifying in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, according to a recent report in TIME Magazine.

Andriy Yermak, the top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland did not inform him of a quid pro quo offer when the two spoke in Warsaw last fall — a claim Sondland made during his testimony that has become central to the Democrats’ impeachment argument against the president. Instead, Yermak said the two men briefly met by the escalator after a meeting between President Zelensky and Vice President Mike Pence, and they both agreed the meeting between the two world leaders went very well.

“Gordon [Sondland] and I were never alone together,” Yermak told TIME in an interview last week. “We bumped into each other in the hallway next to the escalator as I was walking out … and I remember – everything is fine with my memory – we talked about how well the meeting went. That’s all we talked about.”

On Wednesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discussed the TIME interview and what Yermak’s version of events mean for the Democrat’s impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Watch the video below for more details:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.