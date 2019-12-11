FBI Continued Surveillance Of Carter Page Even As Investigation Weakened, DOJ Watchdog Says
DOJ IG Michael Horowitz Shoots Down James Comey: ‘The Activities Don’t Vindicate Anybody Who Touched This’
‘The Bad News Is Buried’: Lt. Colonel Tony Shaffer Criticizes The Media For Handling Of Horowitz Report
‘Are You People Insane?’: CNN’s Don Lemon Reacts To Trump Team’s Meme
2020 Anxiety: Outside Groups Pour First Million Into Michigan
Fox News’ Chris Wallace To Interview James Comey, Adam Schiff On Sunday
Instead Of Airing Sen. Graham’s Opening Statement On FISA Abuse, CNN Informed Its Viewers About Airplanes
Luke Perry’s Posthumous SAG Nomination Earns Him First Major Acting Accolade
Ed Smart Says Coming Out As Gay Was Harder Than Dealing With His Daughter’s Kidnapping
A Pro-Abortion Group’s Holiday Party Favors Say ‘Abortions Are Magical’
Mexican National Who Illegally Voted In Five Federal Elections Sentenced To Prison
Rand Paul Stands His Ground With Neil Cavuto On Impeachment, Earns A ‘Clever’ On Last Response
‘The Irishman’ Has Been Viewed By More Than 26 Million People, Could Hit 40 Million In Its First 28 Days
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz Shoots Footballs For Gender Reveal
EXCLUSIVE: Comey Claims To Be Vindicated By The IG Report—Rand Paul Has Other Thoughts
Pentagon Inspector General To Review Legality Of Trump’s Troop Deployment To Southern Border
Democrats Won’t Let Lack Of Evidence Stop Impeachment
ONWUKA: Tax Grinches (Sanders And Warren) Want To Kill Charitable Christmas Giving
Analysis: IG’s FISA Report Undercuts ‘Schiff Memo,’ Which Defended FBI And Steele Dossier
Japan, Inc. Was The Overture To China The Hegemon, And Both Resisted The Free-Trade Dogma
AG Bill Barr Blasts ‘Completely Irresponsible Press,’ Hits FBI For ‘Gross Abuses’ In Trump Probe
Here’s What’s Happened To The FBI Officials Who Led Trump-Russia Probe