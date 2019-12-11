A wounded Navy lieutenant who joined the military in 1991 and served for more than 20 years as a Navy Seal received a mortgage-free home Tuesday thanks to the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.

But throughout his 20 years of service, Lt. Patrick Ferguson sustained many injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic migraines, and tinnitus, WVEC reported.

His service has not been without recognition, as he is a decorated war veteran who has received several ribbons and medals for his time serving in the military.

Building Homes for Heroes, SAIC, and JP Morgan Chase also recognized Ferguson’s service and stepped in to help the veteran. SAIC staffers worked in conjunction with Building Homes for Heroes, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to give away mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.

SAIC alone raised more than $45,000 for Ferguson, and JP Morgan Chase also pitched in to help.

“I’ve always been a part of this community and everything. I’ve felt that, but this has just cemented it,” Ferguson told WTKR after being presented with the mortgage-free home.

Homes for Heroes just gifted this Virginia Beach home to a local veteran! Christmas tree and all. 🎄 #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/bnz1PDm77x — Dana Smith 13News Now (@13DanaSmith) December 10, 2019

“I feel undeserving. I miss all of my friends that I’ve lost throughout these last decades of conflict and warfare. I think of their families and everything like that. I wish every family who has lost their loved ones could experience something like this,” Ferguson added.