US Attorney General Bill Barr shocked the DC elites and liberal media today in his no holds BARRed interview with NBC news.

AG Bill Barr doubled down in an exclusive interview with NBC saying Trump’s campaign, “It was clearly spied upon!”

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

On Wednesday morning Inspector General Michael Horowitz refuted Attorney General Bill Barr and said he found no evidence of deep state spies or “confidential sources” were placed inside the Trump campaign in 2016.

