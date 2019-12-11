On Wednesday President Trump signed a historic executive order aimed at anti-Semitism in the White House.

Several top faith leaders were present along with his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump.

The Trump executive order will make Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act apply to anti-Semitic acts.

This comes a day after two black radicals targeted a kosher deli and killed three before being shot dead by police.

The most amazing speech today was delivered by Harvard Democratic law professor Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz said today’s event will go down as one of the most important events in the 2,000 year battle against anti-semitism.

Alan Dershowitz: “No more important event to turn universities away from being bastions of hatred and discrimination than this executive order being signed today. It is a game changer. It will go down in history as one of the most important events in 2,000 battle against antiSemitism… You will be remembered by history for all time for having signed this very important order.”

This was one of the best pro-Trump speeches we have seen coming from this White House.

