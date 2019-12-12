(LIFE NEWS) Independent abortion businesses are closing at a rapid pace across the United States as states pass laws to protect unborn babies and mothers from abortion.

A new report from the pro-abortion Abortion Care Network found that almost one third of all independent abortion facilities have closed since 2012.

The network is made up of independent abortionists that are not part of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion chain in America. Independent abortion businesses perform more than 50 percent of all abortions; Planned Parenthood abortion centers and hospitals and doctors’ offices do the rest.

Between 2014 and 2019, 136 independent abortion businesses closed across the country. States that saw the highest number of closures were California at 15, Texas at 15, Florida at 11 and Michigan at 11, according to the report.

