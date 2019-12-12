Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding millions of dollars from an NFL health care plan meant to benefit retired players and their families in a nationwide fraud scheme, according to Justice Department officials on Thursday.

Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis and former Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers were among those who were charged with various fraud counts for their role in the scheme, according to charging documents unsealed on Thursday.

The indictments allege that the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan and made over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased and never received.

Some of the equipment included hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines used by doctor’s offices to conduct women’s health exams, and even electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses, Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said during a press conference on Thursday.

The plan paid out over $3.4 million on those claims between June 2017 and December 2018, the department said.

Benczkowski said the players’ alleged actions of “defrauding the Plan and treating it like their own personal ATM” had wider implications for the plan because it risked the plan’s tax-exempt status and the ability of law-abiding retired players from receiving tax-free reimbursements for legitimate medical expenses for themselves or their families.

“This is an $800 million or so plan, intended to provide benefits to law-abiding former players and their families. And this conduct if it had gone unchecked, threatened the tax-exempt status of the fund,” he said, adding that it could potentially create problems for law-abiding players from receiving full benefits from the plan.

He said that the ringleaders of the scheme recruited other eligible former players by offering to submit or assist in submitting fake claims to the plan in exchange for kickbacks ranging from a few thousand dollars to $10,000 or more for each claim. The size of each claim typically ranged from $40,000 to $50,000.

“When a defendant received his reimbursement check, he then kicked back the agreed-upon amount to the ringleader or recruiter,” Benczkowski said. “This process was repeated over and over again, placing the integrity of the plan at risk.”

The fraud was stopped after the appointed benefits administrator of the plan, Cigna, began detecting some of the claims and refused to pay them.

“Those who perpetrate scams to steal taxpayer dollars from intended beneficiaries threaten the viability of critical healthcare programs. We are committed to rooting out these fraudsters,” FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro of the Miami Field Office said at the press conference.

Along with Portis and Rogers, former NFL players Robert McCune, 40, John Eubanks, 36, Tamarick Vanover, 45, Ceandris Brown, 36, James Butler, 37, Fredrick Bennett, 35, Correll Buckhalter, 41, and Etric Pruitt, 38, have also been charged with conspiracy or fraud.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing that could lead to additional arrests and charges if further evidence of other participants is found.

The NFL Players Association told The Epoch Times that they “do not have comment on this issue at this time.”

