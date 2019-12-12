(THE FEDERALIST) As part of an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general (IG) into how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) abused protocols for obtaining warrants against a Trump campaign aide, the IG conducted more than 170 interviews involving more than 100 witnesses. Yet when asked direct questions about their behavior throughout 2016 and 2017, many key witnesses said they could not remember.

The IG report includes the phrase “not remember” 25 times and the phrase “not recall” 240 times. Here are just 10 details in the report that they claimed slipped from witnesses’ minds when asked by investigators.

