A 14-year-old student in Hamilton County, Florida, was hospitalized after being brutally attacked by multiple classmates on the schoolbus for wearing a Trump hat to school.

The family of the student, who has not been publicly identified, has now hired a lawyer and released a video of the attack.

Earlier in the day, the student also had milk poured over his head.

“I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 black kids on the school bus, I guess that’s what happens when a kid wears a #Trump hat to school. And who’s the violent ones again? Earlier today they poured milk all over his head,” the parent, who uses the Twitter handle “American Diaries,” tweeted.

I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 black kids on the school bus, I guess that’s what happens when a kid wears a #Trump hat to school. And who’s the violent ones again? Earlier today they poured milk all over his head. pic.twitter.com/fS3BfBJnOa — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) November 21, 2019

On November 21, one of the parents of the child posted on Twitter that they were in the hospital with their son following the incident.

On Thursday, they tweeted a video of the attack and the name of the lawyer who will be representing their family.

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it’s okay to release the video, 😡warning graphic 😡 keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the family and their lawyer and will update this story as more information becomes available.

