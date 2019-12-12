(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Illegal and visiting immigrants give birth to enough children in the United States every year to top the populations of St. Louis, Pittsburgh, or Anaheim, and at least 33,000 are considered “birth tourists” eager to win their children birthright citizenship and themselves a quick ticket in, according to two new reports out Thursday.

The Center for Immigration Studies, using federal statistics, has found that there are 39,000 births a year to foreign students, guest workers, and others on long-term temporary visas, plus an additional 33,000 births annually to tourists.

The group that advocates for immigration reform added, “These births are in addition to the nearly 300,000 births each year to illegal immigrants.”

