Abortion rights group, Texas Equal Access (or TEA) Fund, has the perfect gift for all those hard-to-buy-for radical feminists on your holiday gift list this year: a series of candles with a very Christmas-y message, “Abortion is Magical.”

The “Abortion is Magical” candles come in four super-hip colors — hot pink, purple, sparkly gold, and gender-neutral teal — and bear a striking resemblance to Catholic prayer candles, though that’s probably not intentional.

Probably.

“Getting our holiday party favors ready! Every year we honor our volunteers and make sure they get a token of appreciation at our annual holiday party,” read an excited post on the group’s Facebook page.

Getting our holiday party favors ready! Every year we honor our volunteers and make sure they get a token of appreciation at our annual holiday party. Posted by Texas Equal Access Fund – TEA Fund on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

If you volunteer for TEA, which raises money to help women afford abortions in Texas, apparently, you can earn yours for free. It’s not clear whether TEA will also be offering the candles for sale, but the comments note that there are several supporters interested in purchasing them.

Not every fan of TEA was a fan of the candles or their message, however. First and foremost, Christmas, at its core, is about a very special unplanned pregnancy, so it seems odd to celebrate terminating unplanned pregnancies as part of the holiday season. But even some abortion rights supporters called TEA out on its claim that abortions are “magical.”

TEA, in a separate post, says they stand by their adjective.

“Abortions are magical for most people who have them,” TEA claims. “[R]efuting that just increases stigma around abortion. They are health care, self care, and community care.”

Although abortion rights advocates are always quick to claim that women who have terminated a pregnancy aren’t more likely to develop depression than women who have not, there’s no question that abortion is a difficult procedure, and that ending the life of a child can have physical, mental, emotional , and spiritual consequences. Many women regret their abortions. Many more mourn the end of the life in their womb. Women aren’t ignorant or stupid; despite the abortion rights rhetoric, it’s abundantly clear that abortion ends not just a physical condition, but a human life.

TEA, however, wants to ignore the seriousness of the procedure. Abortions, they say, “provide new beginnings for people trying to create a future for themselves that may have been unimaginable without their abortion” and “help people prioritize their own physical and mental health.”

Christmas is a bizarrely popular time for abortion rights groups who often release special “gifts” just for holiday giving. Planned Parenthood, for example, released a “Planned Parenthood Action” line just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah. Last year, Teen Vogue released an abortion gift list that included a Ruth Bader Ginsberg coloring book and an “angry uterus” plush, and, several years ago, national Planned Parenthood had an entire Christmas campaign called “Choice on Earth.”

Planned Parenthood has been celebrating the holidays with special offers since at least 2008 when various Planned Parenthood clinics began offering holiday gift cards, good for all of the clinic chain’s services, including abortion. Last year, the Daily Wire reported, the group asked for special Christmas donations.