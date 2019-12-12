A Texas pro-abortion outfit last week called attention to its holiday party favors for volunteers this year — specifically candles encased in glass with along with a message reading, “Abortions Are Magical.”

The party favors from the Texas Equal Access Fund also include an image of a unicorn.

What is the group about?

The Dallas-based group “helps low-income and disadvantaged people who want an abortion and do not have enough money to pay for it,” the TEA Fund description reads. It’s “helped women who are single mothers, who are living in homeless shelters, who are survivors of domestic violence, who are ill, and who are very poor. We have helped girls as young as 11 and women as old as 44. The TEA Fund helps people afford the choice that will allow them to care for the children they already have, maintain their health, pursue their educations, leave unhealthy situations, and pay the next month’s bills.”

What’s the explanation behind the word ‘magical’?

TEA Fund also noted the reason it uses the language it does, saying abortions “are magical for most people who have them and refuting that just increases stigma around abortion. They are health care, self care, and community care.”

The group added that abortions “are an option for people who don’t want to be pregnant, plain and simple. Access to abortion care allows people to decide when to start a family. They provide new beginnings for people trying to create a future for themselves that may have been unimaginable without their abortion. Abortions help people prioritize their own physical and mental health.”

What was the reaction to the “Abortions Are Magical” party favors?

Just about all the commenters on the TEA Fund’s Facebook post loved the party favors:

“These are so cute. Thanks for all the magical work you do TEA Fund!”

“They’re not only magical, they are life saving. thank you!!!”

“Oh my goodness, how precious.”

“Having the right to make choices about one’s own body is certainly magical.”

“Abortions ARE magic, saving and enriching people’s lives every day! Thank goodness for abortion and thank goodness for TEA fund.”

“Abortions help people who don’t want to be pregnant. Being able to decide whether or not to be pregnant is pretty magical to me.”

(H/T: LifeNews)