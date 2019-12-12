The House Democrats rushing headlong into impeaching President Trump are really stretching it now.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Wednesday night claimed that President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “an affront” to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s as if our founders could see into 2019 and when they did that saw Donald Trump corrupting our democracy by saying to President Zelensky of Ukraine, ‘I’d like you to do us a favor, though.’ President Trump’s subversive and illegal action in seeking foreign interference are an effrontery to our Constitution and free and fair elections,” Cohen said.

Then Cohen went wide.

“They are an affront to the founders. They are an affront to the suffragettes who fought for voting rights. They are an affront to Medgar Evers, the civil rights leader assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi. They’re an affront to Andrew Goodman, James Cheney and Michael Schwerner, civil rights workers murdered in Philadelphia, Mississippi, during the freedom summer of ’64 while registering African-Americans to vote,” the congressman continued.

“They’re an affront to Viola Liuzzo, a mother of five who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan while she was in Alabama to participate in the Selma to Montgomery march, and they’re an affront to the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who championed the Voting Rights Act of 1965. And they’re an affront to every service member who has ever fought to defend our nation and our system of self-government, which is based upon free and fair elections,” Cohen said.

“President Trump’s attempt to subvert our elections was an attack on America.”

Cohen never explained how a simple phone call from the president of the United States to a foreign leader has anything at all to do with civil rights.

