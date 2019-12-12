(LIFE NEWS) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared having children to breeding dogs in a bizarre pitch for longer paid maternity leave, claiming that society treats dogs and puppies better than human mothers and their babies.

Now, if she were speaking on the treatment of puppies versus unborn human babies who are systematically poisoned and dismembered in thousands of abortion clinics across the country, I’d be inclined to agree with her. But that’s not the point she was making – or was, at least, trying to.

“Do we know how long puppies are allowed to stay with their mothers after a dog has given birth? Eight weeks,” Ocasio-Cortez ranted during a congressional hearing Tuesday. “So, the market has decided that women and people who give birth deserve less time with their children than a dog. And I think that that, at its core, has shown that the market has failed to treat people with dignity and with basic respect.”

