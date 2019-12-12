Limousine liberals love to talk politics. They don’t know anything — a lot of them barely finished high school — but they think they’re all experts.

Not superstar Anthony Hopkins. He’s smart enough to know that he’s very good at acting, but just might not be an expert on the nuances of American politics.

In a conversation with fellow actor Brad Pitt for Interview magazine, Hopkins summed up exactly why he he doesn’t talk about politics.

“Actors are pretty stupid.”

“People ask me questions about present situations in life, and I say, ‘I don’t know, I’m just an actor,’” Hopkins told Pitt. ” I don’t have any opinions. Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is not worth anything. There’s no controversy for me, so don’t engage me in it, because I’m not going to participate.”

Hopkins joins actor Mark Wahlberg, who also doesn’t talk about politics.

“You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway, ” Wahlberg said in 2017 after President Trump took office. “They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills,” he said in an interview with Task & Purpose. “A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family.”

“Look, I’ve never gone out and talked about politics. I’m an actor,” Wahlberg later told Yahoo Finance. “Both Republicans and Democrats buy movie tickets. I had a strong opinion and I didn’t choose to voice it out in the public, but now that somebody is in office, let’s all just come together and rally around him and make sure he has the best chance to succeed.”

“For better or for worse, this is our country,” he said. “At least for the next 3 ½ years, he’s going to be making a lot of decisions. So let’s go out there and try to make positive change.”

That’s a rare stance for Hollywood liberals to take.

Just ask Alyssa Milano.

