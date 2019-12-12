Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) won’t be appearing on Fox News anytime soon — and it’s all because of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

What are the details?

The freshman lawmaker blasted the cable outlet and Carlson on Wednesday after one of Carlson’s guests on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” made controversial remarks about immigrants.

Seth Barron, who is a project director at the Manhattan Institute and City Journal associate editor, told Carlson that illegal aliens mucked up Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district.

Barron said the district was “dirty” because of “illegal aliens” who live in the area. He also pointed out that the district was “occupied by relatively few American citizens.”

Barron also claimed that illegal immigrants in the district produce a “lot of garbage” and insisted that the area was rife with “illegal food vendors pouring their pig grease into the gutters.”

Ocasio-Cortez condemned the remarks, calling them racist, and insisted that though she previously considered appearing on Fox News, the idea was off the table following Barron’s remarks on Carlson’s Tuesday night show.



“I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter in response to the remarks. “The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever.”

She later added, “‘Immigrants are dirty’ is a lazy, tired, racist trope. Secondly, environmental injustice is a major motivation as to why we introduced and wrote the Green New Deal the way we did in the first place.”

Anything else?

Barron did end up taking to Twitter to issue an apology over his remarks and clarify what he meant.

In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “On Tucker Carlson’s show last night, I discussed the issue of trash on the streets in Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s district. I chose the wrong words and that is my fault. I am sorry.”

He also reportedly said that he intended to put focus on how immigrants are “often unable to access legal, affordable housing,” and insisted that he “didn’t do justice to a complex issue” and apologized.