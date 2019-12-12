Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump for criticizing 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Trump, in a Thursday morning tweet, had written: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill.”

But Biden countered with his own tweet. He wrote: “What kind of president bullies a teenager? @realDonaldTrump you could learn a few things from Greta on what it means to be a leader.”