Michael Bloomberg is the second Democratic presidential candidate to release the results of a health examination, following Elizabeth Warren.

Billionaire

Michael Bloomberg’s

presidential campaign released a letter Thursday from his longtime doctor that describes the 77-year-old as being in “outstanding health.”

“There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as President of the United States,”

Stephen Sisson,

a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, said in the letter.

The former three-term mayor of New York City who is running for the Democratic nomination to take on President Trump in 2020 completed his last annual health examination in July, according to the letter, which also detailed Mr. Bloomberg’s medical history. He underwent a coronary stent placement for a blocked artery in 2000 and was diagnosed in 2018 with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can affect blood flow. He has also had skin cancers removed and is treated for arthritis and heartburn, according to Mr. Sisson’s letter. Mr. Bloomberg has had “normal cardiac stress testing” annually since 2000. He takes a blood thinner, a beta-blocker and medication to keep his cholesterol in check. The letter also describes him as being in “great physical shape” and adds that Mr. Bloomberg exercises several days a week, plays golf “avidly” and has “excellent” diet and health habits. Mr. Bloomberg, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, is the second presidential candidate to release results of a health examination. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, made public her health information last week. Her doctor said she was in “excellent health.” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, who suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized in October, has said he would probably release his records by the end of the year. Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, has said he would do the same before the Iowa nominating contest in early February. The top Democratic contenders have faced questions about their age and health during the race to compete with Mr. Trump, who is 73. Like the president, Messrs. Bloomberg, Biden and Sanders and Ms. Warren are much older than the median age for a U.S. president at inauguration, which is about 55. Write to Tarini Parti at Tarini.Parti@wsj.com

Copyright ©2019 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8