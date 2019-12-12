BORIS Johnson is on course for the biggest Tory landslide since Margaret Thatcher today – after the exit polls tipped the Tories to win a whopping 368 seats.

Seconds after the polls closed at 10pm a joint poll put the Conservatives on track for a huge majority of 86, with Labour trailing behind on 191.

The exit poll put Boris on for a huge majority

The expected results mean Britain’s political chaos could finally be over, leaving Boris with the numbers to finally push his Brexit deal through Parliament in just weeks.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn will be facing deafening calls to finally quit as Labour leader after failing to win a second general election in a row – and taking the party to its worst result in 40 years.

The party was predicted to lose 71 seats from its 2017 results.

And the exit polls put Britain on course for the biggest Tory win since 1987 – where they got a 102 seat majority under Margaret Thatcher.

Exit polls, which almost always correctly predict the outcome of general elections and are known to be accurate, put Labour on course for just 191 seats.

The SNP are set to pick up 55 seats, and the Lib Dems 13.

The polls look far better than the final YouGov predictions just days ago – which had the possibility of a hung Parliament on the cards.

The MRP study had just a 28 seat majority for Boris on the cards.

Pollsters last night said the swing from Labour to the Tories was already looking huge – around nine per cent across the board.

What we know so far:

Boris is thought to be planning to bring the Brexit bill back to Parliament next week, and have a small reshuffle of his Cabinet too.

Insiders said the mood at CCHQ was “sheer jubilation” and when the exit poll news broke officials hugged and kissed – and cracked open the drinks.

Tories claimed voting was looking good in northern England, where they had most of their target seats.

Another senior Tory source added: “Who wins will come to a lot of very, very close race in areas where we don’t usually win.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC: “This has been a hard-fought general election campaign at a cold time of the year as well.

“We need to break the gridlock that has dominated Parliament for the last three years. We need a functioning working majority.”

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne said the victory was down to Labour boss Mr Corbyn.

He told ITV: “Jeremy Corbyn was the handmaiden to a Boris Johnson landslide. It’s a complete catastrophe for the left.

“Every Tory I know was cheering when Jeremy Corbyn got elected.”

Shadow cabinet minister Barry Gardiner said if the projection was right, “obviously it would be a devastating result for us”, adding: “I’m deeply, deeply depressed.”

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC: “If it is anything near this it is disappointing.”

And he gave a hint that Mr Corbyn could stand down in hours if it were true.

Mr McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say, the appropriate decisions will be made and we’ll always make the decisions in the best interests of our party.”

Already Labour MPs started blaming Brexit for the result.

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon tweeted: “Disappointing Exit Poll. Let’s see if accurate.

“If, as it seems, this was a Brexit election then the next one won’t be given Johnson’s Thatcherite agenda.”

But a Labour Party spokesperson dismissed the exit poll and said: “It’s only the beginning of the night, and it’s too early to call the result.”

Labour has tonight lost Workington, Darlington and Bishop Auckland to the Tories – some of them turning blue for the very first time.

These included Workington, Wakefield, Bolton North East and even Bishop Auckland for the very first time.

In Dudley North, the result would see a massive 11 per cent swing to the Tories.

BORIS ON COURSE FOR LANDSLIDE

Voters braved freezing temperatures this morning to line up outside community halls, churches and schools to have their say – and risked being a touch late for work.

Polls opened at 7am and closed at 10pm – but thousands of Brits were seen getting an early vote in during rush hour.

Astonishing pictures of snaking queues – particularly in South London – allayed fears of a low turnout in the first December election in nearly 100 years.

Mr Johnson took along his dog Dilyn when he voted in Westminster rather than his West London constituency.

He is the first PM in decades not to vote for himself, despite a big tactical voting push to oust him from his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Tories are making gains in the North this morningCredit: CNN

The results of the historic exit poll projected outside the BBC tonightCredit: AFP

The pound rising after the predicted Tory win

Boris, pictured at the polls earlier with his dogCredit: AP:Associated Press

FARAGE FAILS AGAIN

Nigel Farage said tonight his party had done a good job, despite facing picking up no seats at all.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Neil: “We’ve used our influence that’s the important thing. We are a new party, we’ve got no councillors, no base.

“If we get Brexit, given that it was in the weeds back in February, we set this thing up, we’ve put it back on track, if we get there we’ve done a good job.

“I’ve killed the Liberal Democrats and I’ve hurt the Labour Party.”

Meanwhile, Labour MPs were sharpening the knives for Mr Corbyn, who most in the party expect to stand down as early as this morning if results turn out to be as bad as the exit poll suggests.

Several Labour candidates told The Sun last night that Mr Corbyn was personally to blame for Labour’s dire performance.

And the party’s shocking anti-Semitism crisis was also cited as a reason for the poor result.

Gareth Snell, who was one of the 19 Labour MPs to vote for Boris Johnson’s deal, said it was one of Labour’s darkest days in its history.

In a damning verdict he fumed: “The exit poll is a catastrophe for the Labour party. This is one of the worst results the Labour party could ever have imagined.

“It’s collective failure of those at the top.”

Sources said staff at Labour HQ were sent home early so they “don’t take notes or leak anything”.

Hundreds of bottles of ‘Corbynista Victory Ale’ were left unopened.

LABOUR FEAR ELECTION WIPE OUT

The bitter civil war over Labour’s future broke out on live TV in the early hours of this morning.

The party’s former Home Secretary Alan Johnson accused the head of the Corbyn-backing Momentum campaign Jon Lansman of betraying Labour’s traditional working class voter base.

Eye-balling Mr Lansman on ITV, Mr Johnson fumed: “I don’t live in London. I live in Yorkshire. I live in a working class community.

“And I’ve known Jon for many years, Jon’s been around from the Bennite days. And I’m afraid the working classes have always been a big disappointment for Jon and his cult.

“Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep. Everyone knew that he couldn’t lead the working class out of a paper bag.

“Now Jon’s developed this Momentum group, this party within a party, aiming to keep the purity, the culture of betrayal goes on.

“You’ll hear it now more and more over the next couple of days as this little cults get their act together. I want them out of the party. I want Momentum gone, go back to your student politics and your little left wing.”

Mr Lansman appeared to blame the result on Mr Corbyn’s lack of passion for the job. He said: “Jeremy has always been a reluctant leader. I don’t think he will overstay his welcome.”

Ex-Labour MP John Mann said prominent Remainers such as Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer must take a share of the blame for the result.

He said: “Corbyn owns this disaster, but don’t forget the role played by Keir Starmer in this disaster either – as many about to lose will testify.”

Ian Murray, one of Labour’s few Scottish MPs before the election, added his name to the growing number calling for Mr Corbyn’s head.

He said: “Every door I knocked on, and my team and I spoke to 11,000 people, mentioned Corbyn. Not Brexit but Corbyn. I’ve been saying this for years. The outcome is that we’ve let the country down and we must change course and fast.”

Labour’s former General Secretary Ian McNicol described the defeat as “heartbreaking” and urged Mr Corbyn and his team to “own it”.

He told them: “It is the least you can do.”

Most in the party expect Mr Corbyn to stand down as early as today. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said last month that both he and Mr Corbyn would quit if they failed to enter government.

But last week it emerged that there are plans to install Mr McDonnell as interim leader for up to six months in order to help a fellow hard-left candidate to win the leadership contest.

He is thought to want his protege Rebecca Long-Bailey, currently the Shadow Business Secretary, to take over.

10

Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in HartlepoolCredit: Reuters

10

The counting begins in GlasgowCredit: Getty Images – Getty

10

People have been turning out in force for the most important election in living memoryCredit: Reuters

Guide to the night 11pm: First seat due to declare, with Houghton and Sunderland South battling it out with Newcastle upon Tyne Central to be the earliest. Bridget Phillipson holds a majority of 12,341 in the safe Labour seat of Houghton and Sunderland South. But any change in their majority could indicate how Corbyn's party will fare on a national scale. Midnight: Other North East seats Newcastle upon Tyne East, Newcastle upon Tyne North and Sunderland Central are all set to declare. These are all unlikely to go for the Tories — but if they pick up votes, it could be an indicator. Sunderland's 61 per cent Leave vote in 2016 showed the campaign had worked even better than expected. 1am: Will Workington Man turn Tory? The Cumbrian constituency is often touted as a bell-wether for elections. But the stereotype of its typical voter being an older, Brexit-backing, working-class man who votes Tory is perceived as outdated. Labour's Sue Hayman will be looking to increase her 3,925 majority, after winning a tight 51.1 per cent of the vote in 2017. In Broxbourne, Anna Soubry increased her majority in 2017 as a Conservative but is now standing as an independent- where she is set to lose. North Down is also due to declare at around this time – with DUP set to take the seat after Sylvia Hermon said she was standing down. 1.30am: Top target seat Darlington will also announce. Will the Tories breach the "red wall" of Labour voting in the North? If the Tories overturned the 3,280 majority, the night would be looking very good for them indeed. The Tories will also be looking to take votes off Labour in the West Midlands, including Nuneaton in the West Midlands. 2am: Results will start picking up now, with three more Tory targets to declare — while Putney and Battersea will also give an indication as to how they are doing in London. How Labour's Marsha de Cordova fares will be one of the first indicators of how the parties are performing in the capital. Lab will be looking to increase its vote in this Remain seat. 2.30am: Former Labour strongholds in Scotland, such as Paisley and Renfrewshire North and Paisley and Renfrewshire South, will give an idea of how much Jeremy Corbyn's party and the Conservatives have been damaged by the SNP. 3am: Results for five more key Conservative targets — along with Tony Blair's former seat Sedgefield. The Tories will be jumping for joy if they take that. Mr Corbyn's safe Islington North also expected to announce. 4am: More Tory targets set to declare. If they don't take Crewe and Nantwich, they won't be having a good night. Jacob Rees-Mogg's North East Somerset should declare a winner. Labour have piled the pressure on to unseat him. 4.30am: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip South is expected to declare. 5am – Result due in Labour stronghold Bolsover — with veteran Dennis Skinner under threat from the Tories. 5.30am: The Tories will hope to hold Hendon. 6am: Tory bigwig Zac Goldsmith will learn his fate as Richmond Park declares. It is a top Lib Dem target.