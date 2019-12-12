Far-left British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that he plans to resign as leader of the party after it was blown out by the Conservative Party in the U.K. General Election.

Corbyn’s decision to step down comes after Conservatives dominated the election winning 368 seats, giving them an 86 seat majority, while the Labour Party only won 191 seats.

“I want to also make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” Corbyn said. “I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward and I will lead the party during that period to ensure that the discussion takes place as we move on into the future.”

“Because I am very proud of the trust that a half million members put in me to lead this party, I am very proud of the way that we fought this election campaign,” Corbyn continued. “We did not descend into the gutter, we did not undertake personal abuse, we undertook the take of getting a message of hope and justice to every part of this country.”

Video: Here’s Jeremy Corbyn announcing that he will resign as leader of the Labour Party and not lead them in the next general election. Womp, womp! #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/L2dreS7ssB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2019

Former Labour interior minister Alan Johnson responded to the election results by saying of Corbyn: “We knew he was incapable of leading. He’s worse than useless.”

“The exit poll spells disaster for the main opposition Labour party which was projected to win just 191 seats — its worst result since 1935,” AFP reported, noting that Corbyn “focused Labour’s campaign on a radical programme of economic change, including nationalising key industries, which failed to woo traditional voters.”

“Corbyn was also personally deeply unpopular and dogged by accusations of sympathising with proscribed terror groups and failing to tackle anti-Semitism within the Labour party,” AFP continued. “If confirmed, it will be Labour’s fourth successive electoral defeat — and the second under Corbyn — which could see the party out of power until 2024.”