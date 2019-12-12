(LIVE SCIENCE) An ancient church from the fourth century, containing both early Christian and what may be pagan artifacts, has been unearthed in a buried town in northern Ethiopia.

The finds shed a rare light on the ancient kingdom of Aksum — a relatively little-known North African civilization that was among the first to convert to Christianity in the fourth century.

Archaeologists discovered the early Christian church, built in the lofty Roman style called a basilica, while excavating the buried town of Beta Samati. The town, whose name means “house of audience” in Ethiopia’s Tigrinya language, formed part of the kingdom centered on the ancient city of Aksum.

