(ONE NEWS NOW) The head of a Christian renewal organization says a far-left presidential candidate who claims to be a follower of Jesus exhibits more of a political understanding of Christianity than personal.

In an attempt to ramp up churchgoers’ support for his run at the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, South Bend (Indiana) Mayor Pete Buttigieg – a self-described Episcopalian – spoke at Rev. Dr. William Barber II’s Greenleaf Church earlier this month, focusing on poverty and racial inequality.

For two hours on December 1, Buttigieg – the first openly homosexual presidential candidate for a major political party – pushed political activism on social justice topics such as racism and the role of big government in public education and healthcare access. His push came after Rev. Barber pushed the ideals of his “Moral Monday” movement opposing conservative Republican policies rooted in the Bible, according to report by the Institute of Religion & Democracy (IRD).

