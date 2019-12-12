A California man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, for allegedly holding his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint and forcing her to take “numerous” pills — resulting in the death of her unborn child.

What are the details?

NBC News reported that Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department after law enforcement investigated a 911 call from his girlfriend’s family saying he held a gun on his pregnant girlfriend and forced her to take several “unknown” pills.

According to the Daily Mail, police found the unnamed expectant mother being treated at a local hospital, where she confirmed the story. The victim lost her baby as a result of the incident.

Officers conducted an investigation and executed search warrants, which led them to evidence corroborating the allegations against Sandhu.

Sandhu is being held without bail at the Kern County Jail, and faces five felony charges in addition to the murder charge, including first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, and inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The accused is due in court for a hearing on Friday.

Man arrested for allegedly forcing girlfriend to ingest pills, induce miscarriage



