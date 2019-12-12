On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said far-left climate alarmist Greta Thunberg should to work on her “anger management problem” and “chill.”

“So ridiculous,” Trump posted to Twitter, reacting to TIME magazine naming Thunberg “Person of the Year.”

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” the president suggested. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

As noted by The Daily Wire on Wednesday, the climate change alarmist was named the magazine’s “Person of the Year,” to mixed reactions. One major criticism launched at TIME was their apparent snub of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“Thunberg is not a leader of any political party or advocacy group,” TIME wrote in their article on the activist. “She is neither the first to sound the alarm about the climate crisis nor the most qualified to fix it. She is not a scientist or a politician. She has no access to traditional levers of influence: she’s not a billionaire or a princess, a pop star or even an adult.”

“She’s an ordinary teenage girl who, in summoning the courage to speak truth to power, became the icon of a generation,” the magazine continued. “By clarifying an abstract danger with piercing outrage, Thunberg became the most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet.”

Since 2017, Thunberg has been promoted by politicos on the far-left and their allies in the media to lead the climate change agenda, which conveniently promotes socialist policies as solutions. The teen cemented her role as the leader of the movement in September with a radical, doomsday speech at the United Nations.

“My message is that we’ll be watching you,” Thunberg warned during the speech, The Daily Wire reported. “This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones.”

“People are suffering; people are dying,” she claimed. “Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

While at the U.N., Thunberg made headlines for giving President Trump a vicious stare-down when he walked past her.

Trump posted his own take on Thunberg’s doomsday speech, mocking via Twitter: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

As previously noted by The Daily Wire, Thunberg did not mention China during the infamous U.N. speech, nor during her latest address to climate activists in Madrid, despite the nation leading in carbon emissions. Thunberg has also yet to visit China to give one of her lectures.

“With the world’s largest population and for decades one of the fastest growing economies, China is far and away the world’s top CO2 emitter,” USA Today reported this summer, using data collecting in 2017. “Close to 10,000 million metric tons of CO2 from burning fossil fuel were emitted by the superpower in 2017. On a per capita basis, China’s CO2 emissions of 7.1 metric tons per person trail that of most countries on this list but still rank in the top 50 worldwide.”

