(PRESS TRUST OF INDIA) Huizhou city on the north of China’s flourishing Pearl River Delta has turned into a ghost town after Samsung closed its three-decade old factory and shifted operations to India and Vietnam in October, in the first visible fallout of the ongoing trade war between China and the US.

The bustling city turned a “ghost town” after Samsung closed its last smartphone factory in China, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Samsung relocated production to Vietnam and India in large part as a response to the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, it said, adding that the industry insiders consider that it reflected China’s changing position in the global supply chain.

