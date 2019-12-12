On Wednesday, NBC’s Chuck Todd, speaking on “MTP Daily” about the testimony of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, breathed that “presidential conspiracy theories” resulting from the release of Horowitz’s report could wind up helping President Trump.

Todd started by saying, “Let’s be crystal clear here. The IG did find some alarming instances of FBI misconduct related to its applications to secretly monitor Carter Page. And he could not say whether political bias did or did not influence some of those specific decisions down the road. And, by the way, it’s not only political bias that could have influenced. It’s possible confirmation bias. Prosecutorial bias. Not all bias is red and blue in America,” as Mediaite reported.

Todd continued, “Now the IG has surfaced important questions about Justice Department safeguards, especially for investigations of this magnitude. And yes, the facts of this report are important, but once again, the facts are being distorted, more by spin, and in some cases, conspiracy theories.”

Todd played a clip of Senator Lindsey Graham asserting, “What has been described as a few irregularities becomes a massive criminal conspiracy … they couldn’t believe Trump won; didn’t want him to win, and when he won, they couldn’t tolerate the fact that he won.”

A clip of President Trump followed in which he stated, “This was an overthrow of government; this was an attempted overthrow, and a lot of people were in on it and they got caught. They got caught red-handed.”

Attorney General William Barr was shown saying, “I think when you step back here and say ‘what was this all based on?’ — It’s not sufficient. … The question really is what was the agenda after the election that kept them pressing ahead after their case collapsed?”

Todd opined, “Now the facts have been warped to defend the president here. Counter-narratives have been pushed and presidential conspiracy theories have taken hold as part of this broader information war. Frankly, that’s helped the president in his fight against the facts of this impeachment investigation.”

In late November, on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Todd theorized that President Trump should be compared to O.J. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his wife Nicole and Ron Goldman but was acquitted despite substantial doubt among the public that he was innocent.

Todd’s comments were triggered after a short monologue from former senior FBI official Andrew Weissmann, who opined, “On substance, this is really not about the facts. The facts have been unbelievably clear; you had two and more compelling witnesses today saying, ‘Yes, there was a quid pro quo. And by the way, everybody knew it.’ So this is really not about the facts; it’s a question of what are the voters, whether it’s the voters in Congress or the voters in the election that’s coming up, are gonna care. I think that’s really the issue; it’s not sort of ‘package it.’”

As Mark Finkelstein noted at Newsbusters, that elicited this response from Todd: “I’m having a quick flashback to the O.J. trial, frankly, where the facts were damning, but it didn’t matter. And yet, he was innocent, but everybody knew he was guilty. Are we about to head into a situation like that where he’s going to get acquitted and yet everybody’s gonna know he’s guilty?”