Conservative organization Republicans for the Rule of Law released a new digital billboard campaign Wednesday blasting President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE and several GOP lawmakers and officials over the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

The ads show an image of President Trump behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo: ‘No mistake’ Trump warned Russian diplomat about election tampering Trump admin hits Iranian shipping network, airline with new sanctions The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – An unusual day: Impeachment plus a trade deal MORE, former National Security adviser John Bolton John BoltonDemocrats seek leverage for trial USA Today editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Republicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial MORE, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDemocrats seek leverage for trial Lies, damned lies and impeachable lies Trump abandons plan to dissolve Office of Personnel Management: report MORE and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Horowitz offers troubling picture of FBI’s Trump campaign probe Horowitz: ‘Very concerned’ about FBI leaks to Giuliani MORE with tape over all of their mouths, according to copies of the billboards shared with The Hill.

“What Is Trump Hiding?” the ads ask. They will be placed in the congressional districts of House Republicans, including Reps. Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul Walden‘Medicare for All’ backers notch win with high-profile hearing Democrats declare victory for eliminating drug protections in trade deal Impeachment surprise: Bills Congress could actually pass in 2020 MORE (Ore.), Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryHouse passes defense bill to establish Space Force, paid family leave for federal workers The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today Former White House physician Ronny Jackson to run for Congress MORE (Texas), Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonShimkus says he’s reconsidering retirement Shimkus says he’s been asked to reconsider retirement Trump urges GOP to fight for him MORE (Mich.) Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickOvernight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases Billboards calling on House Republicans to ‘do their job’ follow members home for Thanksgiving Mark Ruffalo brings fight against ‘forever chemicals’ to Capitol Hill MORE (Pa.), Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerLawmakers spar over surveillance flight treaty with Russia Honoring service before self House approves Turkey sanctions in rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump MORE (Ill.) John Katko John Michael KatkoHouse GOP criticizes impeachment drive as distracting from national security issues Progressive group unveils first slate of 2020 congressional endorsements Democratic lawmakers call on Judiciary Committee to advance ‘revenge porn’ law MORE (N.Y.), Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe Here are the lawmakers who aren’t seeking reelection in 2020 Pelosi: GOP retirements indicate they’ll be in the minority, with Democrat in the White House MORE (Ala.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersIsraeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project The Suburban Caucus: Solutions for America’s suburbs Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering MORE (Wash.), Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulHouse GOP criticizes impeachment drive as distracting from national security issues Texas GOP congressman calls on governor to postpone execution of Rodney Reed House Republicans add Hunter Biden, whistleblower to impeachment hearing witness wish list MORE (Texas), Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksTrump takes pulse of GOP on Alabama Senate race The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP Jeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid MORE (Ala.) and Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellEd Markey, John Rutherford among victors at charity pumpkin-carving contest Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash House Republicans voice concerns about White House’s impeachment messaging MORE (Mich.) and Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis RooneyDemocrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Amash says he will vote in favor of articles of impeachment Billboards calling on House Republicans to ‘do their job’ follow members home for Thanksgiving MORE (Fla.) according to copies of the advertisements.

“The president doesn’t own the government and he’s not above the law,” Republicans for the Rule of Law spokesman Chris Truax said in a statement to The Hill. “He’s merely a caretaker acting on our behalf and when Congress demands an accounting, it’s the President’s duty to comply.”

Truax attacked the White House for preventing administration officials from testifying before lawmakers in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. The White House has blocked the testimonies of a dozen Trump officials.

“President Trump has been given every opportunity to answer the charges against him,” Truax said. “He demands friendly witnesses, yet refuses to allow his most loyal supporters to testify. He complains the proceedings are unfair, yet refuses to allow his lawyers to participate in the hearings.”

“If President Trump really could prove he is innocent of the impeachment charges against him, he would have made some effort to do so by now,” he continued. “If the President really does think the facts will exonerate him, why won’t he let those facts come out?”

Last month, the organization launched an ad campaign on Fox News citing several witnesses who have appeared before lawmakers, including ambassadors Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTop Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony Mulvaney: ‘Politics can and should influence foreign policy’ Controversy on phone records intensifies amid impeachment MORE and William Taylor. It levels House Democrats’ key allegation against Trump, accusing him of holding up millions in military aid while asking Ukraine for investigations into his political foes, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress have repeatedly denied the allegations. Thursday, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee went head to head for a marathon markup stretching over more than 11 hours over the two articles of impeachment House Democrats leveled against the president this week.