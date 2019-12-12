DECEMBER 11–A bloody fistfight between two drunken Wisconsin men was triggered by an argument over the TV comedy “How I Met Your Mother,” according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the brawlers attended the Green Bay Packers game Sunday afternoon, and drove to a bar afterwards (where they continued alcohol consumption begun at Lambeau Field).

After returning to their SUV, the duo got into an argument and began trading blows. The men eventually exited the vehicle and began trying to flag down passing cars, which brought them to the attention of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon approaching the duo around 12:45 AM Monday, a deputy encountered driver Alan Huschka, 33, who appeared “extremely intoxicated” and struggled to keep his balance. Seen at right, Huschka, who had difficulty answering the cop’s questions, had abrasions to his face, one eye was swollen and nearly shut, and his shirt and pants were covered in blood.

Huschka claimed that his pal Brian Heywood “became a little feisty.”

Heywood, who also appeared drunk and had a fresh bruise on his neck, explained to police that the men began arguing about the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” while they were driving. The dispute turned violent, Heywood said, when Huschka began striking him.

Heywood said that he threw punches back at Huschka, before the car stopped and the fight continued outside the vehicle. Claiming that he sought to be the “peace keeper,” Heywood said he was forced to strike Huschka in the face “several times” in self-defense when his friend persisted in trying to fight him.

When a cop asked Huschka “if he and Heywood would have been arguing about the television show How I Met Your Mother,” Huschka laughed and replied, “Yes, we love that show,” according to the criminal complaint, which does not offer further details about the substance of the argument.

Now in syndication, “How I Met Your Mother” debuted in 2005 and ran for nine seasons (and 208 episodes). The show, which won 10 Emmys, starred Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, and Alyson Hannigan.

Huschka, who reportedly admitted to driving his car before being approached by police, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Since a records check revealed that Huschka’s rap sheet includes three drunk driving convictions, his latest OUI charge was upped to a felony. He was also charged with a pair of bail jumping charges for allegedly violating terms of his release in two pending misdemeanor criminal cases.

Huschka was freed Monday from the Rock County jail on $3000 bond. A judge has ordered him to maintain “absolute sobriety” and has barred him from operating any motor vehicles. (3 pages)