The Claremont Review of Books has just published its new (Fall) issue. I reviewed the issue in galley to pick out four pieces to feature for Power Line readers, but have been authorized to let you in on a secret. The magazine has moved to a new site with a new URL (claremontreviewofbooks.com). Celebrating its twentieth year of publication in its second life, the editors have made the new issue freely accessible for the next few days. They hope to entice readers to become subscribers (subscribe here.

This week you can visit the new home page and scroll through the riches on offer here at your leisure. In his email to subscribers, editor Charles Kesler flags highlights from the new issue: “Michael Anton exposes the administrative state plot behind the impeachment attempt against President Trump, senior editor William Voegeli asks difficult questions about race, contributing editor Christopher Caldwell traces the environmental movement’s growing megalomania, Charles Horner looks at the democracy movement in China, and we pay tribute to our dear departed friend, colleague, and contributor Michael Uhlmann. Our book reviews in this issue feature discussions by Nicholas Eberstadt on work, John DiIulio on marijuana, contributing editor Christopher Flannery on the American spirit, Robert Reilly on orchestral music, and much more.”

I want to take the liberty of featuring my picks from the new issue for Power Line readers as usual over the next few days. The editors have promised to keep these essays and reviews accessible even after they lock the new issue behind a paywall next week.

Paul Cantor is professor of English at the University of Virginia and a penetrating scholar of Shakespeare. He has turned his literary eye American on popular culture over the past several years to remarkable effect. His new collection of essays is Pop Culture and the Dark Side of the American Dream: Con Men, Gangsters, Drug Lords, and Zombies. Kyle Smith is critic-at-large for National Review and theater reviewer for The New Criterion. Kyle briefly explains what Professor Cantor is up to in his new book in “Breaking bad.”