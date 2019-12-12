Nancy Pelosi, Serial liar Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Democrats continue to lose the trust of the American public as they pursue their unprecedented politically motivated impeachment hearings.

Democrats changed the rules, stacked the hearings with second-hand and third-hand witnesses, blocked Republicans from their day of witnesses, cut off Republicans from any decisions or requested witnesses, blocked Republicans and the White House from interviewing their original “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella who is linked to Schiff, John Brennan, Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

Democrats blocked the White House from confronting their accuser, interrogating their accuser and providing witnesses.

The entire process has been a complete affront to justice.

The American public rejected the Schiff sham.

Independents and swing state voters are opposed to the impeachment scam and President Trump is rising in the polls.

And the entire process has resulted in increasing support for this historic president.

Democrats HAVE NO IDEA the boomerang that is about to hit them upside their heads!

There are 31 Democrats who representing districts President Trump won in 2016.

After three years of constant attacks and vicious assault be Democrats Trump voters have only grown in their support of this president.

These 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday — at least 9 House Democrats are already waffling.

Here again is the list of the Endangered 31 Dems:

Via Paul Sperry

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.

The post Daily Reminder: These 31 Democrats Will Lose Their Seat in Congress if They Support Impeachment – 9 Are Already Waffling appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.