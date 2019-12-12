Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan blamed “white supremacy” for the shooting rampage New Jersey on Tuesday that left four victims, including two Jewish Americans, dead. However, the alleged perpetrators of the crime at a kosher market in Jersey City were African-American and have reportedly been connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a black supremacy…
The post Deleted Tlaib Tweet Blames White Supremacy for Alleged Black Hebrew Israelite Attack on Jews appeared first on The Western Journal.