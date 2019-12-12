Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., accused Education Secretary Betsy DeVos of being “out to destroy public education” on Thursday.

Wilson made her remarks during a House hearing centered on DeVos’ handling of students who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges. Her comments were detailed in a story by The Hill.

“I’ve had some honest disagreements with my friends in the Republican Party on how to move education forward but I have never — not one time — believed they were out to destroy public education until I met you,” Wilson told DeVos.

“You are the most unpopular person in our government. Millions will register to vote in 2020 and many will vote to remove you more than to remove the president.”

DeVos didn’t get an opportunity to respond, but Republicans were critical of Wilson’s remarks.

“To say that Secretary DeVos is trying to destroy public education is going too far, and I believe every one of my colleagues agrees,” Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said. “We all sat up very quickly when that comment was said. That kind of comment cannot stand in this committee.”

Wilson also took to Twitter to criticize DeVos. She wrote: “I’m glad that @BetsyDeVosED attended today’s hearing on debt relief for defrauded students, but her answers about her refusal to provide that much-needed relief were extremely dissatisfying.”