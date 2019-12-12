After Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., exposed reports of Hunter Biden’s drug abuse during the articles of impeachment debate, a House Judiciary member on the other side of the aisle said members with DUI arrests should not act as a “pot calling the kettle black.”

“I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do,” Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said in a video posted online by the N.Y. Post. “I don’t know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know, but if I did I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee.

“This is not about Hunter Biden.”

Johnson’s comments came after Gaetz had rebuked Ukraine energy company Burisma hiring the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to a lucrative contract to serve on its board. Gaetz has been arrested for DUI.

“I found this very extensive profile in The New Yorker,” Gaetz said during the House Judiciary debate, per the Post. “Hunter said that at [one] point he had not slept for several days, driving east on Interstate 10 just beyond Palm Springs he lost control of his car which jumped the median and skidded to a stop on the shoulder of the westbound side.

“He called Hertz, which came to collect the damaged car and gave him a second rental. The Hertz rental officer found a crack pipe in the car and a line of white powder residue. Hertz called the Prescott police department and officers filed a narcotics offense report. . . .

“It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car.”