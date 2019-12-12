Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., wrongly claimed Thursday white supremacy caused the New Jersey attack, reports the New York Post.

Two suspects targeted a kosher grocery store in New Jersey on Tuesday, killing three people. NBC News reported Wednesday that a social media page belonging to one of the subjects had anti-police and anti-Jewish writings.

Law enforcement identified the suspects as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Anderson was an Army veteran with a lengthy criminal history related to violence and weapons. He was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a group whose members believe they are ancient Israelites’ true descendants.

Tlaib on Thursday retweeted a photo of one of the victims, 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, an Orthodox Jew. Her caption read: “This is heartbreaking. White Supremacy Kills.”

She deleted the post later Thursday.

Tlaib’s spokesman directed the Post to the congresswoman’s official account when asked for a comment.

“It was beyond heartbreaking to learn of what appears to be another anti-Semitic act of violence. The hate growing in our country is toxic,” the tweet on her official account said.

“We must do so much more to fight it and stem the tide of gun violence. My love goes out to the victims, the first responders, their families, and the community of #JerseyCity.”