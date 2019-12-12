Rep. Hank JohnsonHenry (Hank) C. JohnsonParties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote Judiciary Democrat says as a black man ‘the idea that elections can be undermined is not theoretical’ Black lawmakers condemn Trump’s ‘lynching’ remarks MORE (D-Ga.) knocked Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzParties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote Rand Paul: ‘We need to re-examine’ US-Saudi relationship after Florida shooting GOP calls for minority hearing on impeachment, threatens procedural measures MORE (R-Fla.) for a 2008 driving under the influence arrest after Gaetz read from an article mentioning drug use by Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden while the House Judiciary Committee debated impeachment articles against President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE on Thursday.

“The pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do,” Johnson said. “I don’t know which members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse [or] been busted in DUI. But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper,” Johnson said.

Gaetz had previously read from a New Yorker profile of Hunter Biden.

“It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international dispute when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car,” Gaetz had said before Johnson’s comment.

Rep. @mattgaetz, R-FL, brings up Hunter Biden’s drug abuse problem during the impeachment hearing.@RepHankJohnson, D-GA, responds by subtly alluding to Gaetz’s 2008 DUI arrest, saying, “the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do.” Oof. pic.twitter.com/dzzIZfyZiy — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 12, 2019

The Florida Republican’s comment came as he proposed an amendment to the abuse of power article of impeachment to replace “Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE” with “Burisma and Hunter Biden” as the subject of an investigation Trump proposed to Ukraine’s president. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

The committee debated articles of impeachment that accuse Trump of abuse of power over his dealings with Kyiv and obstruction of Congress.