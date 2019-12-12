Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) said Thursday that he will vote in support of both articles of impeachment the House is bringing against President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE.

Lamb told local news outlet WTAE 4 that “the evidence is strong, and it warrants impeachment” regarding Trump’s wrongdoing. The House is bringing forward to articles of impeachment, alleging Trump abused the power of his office and that he obstructed Congress in its impeachment inquiry.

“The facts show the president abused his office and compromised our national security. I can’t think of anything more serious than that,” Lamb told the news outlet.

Lamb noted that he is aware there could be political ramifications over his vote to support impeachment, as he is a first-term lawmaker who won a district Trump carried in his 2016 election victory.

Lamb had not previously indicated how he would vote on the impeachment inquiry, causing some House Democrats to worry that swing district Democrats may not vote in support of impeaching Trump.

Lamb’s decision to come out in support of impeachment could quell some of those doubts, with Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsVulnerable Democrats feel heat ahead of impeachment vote Sharice Davids to vote for Trump impeachment articles: ‘The facts are uncontested’ Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair MORE (R-Ka.) also announcing this week that she would vote in favor of the articles of impeachment.

The articles were the result of weeks of investigation by lawmakers into whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the announcement of politically favorable investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE.

“What this investigation has shown is that the reason he did that was not in our national security interest of opposing the Russians and opposing [Russia President Vladimir] Putin but in President Trump’s own political interest to oppose Vice President Biden. And that’s an abuse of office,” Lamb said told the news outlet Thursday.