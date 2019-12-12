Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson says the darndest things.

The House Judiciary Committee began to markup impeachment articles and held another hearing on Thursday.

Hank Johnson, the Democrat village idiot who previously claimed Guam would capsize and tip over, said Trump should be impeached for *checks notes* being taller than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Colleague from Georgia talks about how Democrats are trying to make Zelensky look weak. Well, I’ll tell you. That brings to mind the picture of President Trump and President Zelensky meeting in New York in September (pic below) at the UN — and a big chair for President Trump — a little chair for President Zelensky,” Hank Johnson said.

Johnson continued, “Big, 6’4″ President Trump and 5′ 11″ Mr. Zelensky.”



Trump and Zelensky sitting in identical chairs

The White House trolled the Democrats for wanting to impeach Trump for [checks notes] being too tall.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Democrats want to impeach the President for [checks notes] being too tall. pic.twitter.com/0QNAf6iUBp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 12, 2019

