On Thursday, Democrats began deating articles of impeachment in the House, but despite their best efforts, it’s still unclear as to whether the full House will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, and the Senate already seems poised to resist removing Trump from office, though they have pledged to hold a trial.

Some Democrats say, though, that they aren’t worried about the outcome of the impeachment process. If the Senate doesn’t manage to remove Trump from office and, beyond that, if the American people send him back to the White House in 2020, they’ll just impeach him again. And again. And again.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) first suggested the possibility of a repeat impeachment process earlier this week, telling Buzzfeed news that he plans on pressing the issue.

“My prayer is that the Senate will take the articles seriously, that the President will be found guilty, and he’ll be removed from office, but if he isn’t, the constitution allows for additional articles of impeachment to be filed,” he said. “If the president commits impeachable offenses, the president can be impeached more than once…so if the Senate doesn’t do its job and the President commits impeachable acts, he can still be impeached, and he can be impeached for impeachable acts that he’s already perpetrated that were not a part of this impeachment.”

Green was among the first Democrats to suggest impeachment, and began his crusade almost as soon as President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, concentrating, at the time, on allegations that Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russian officials to influence the outcome of that contest. When those allegations were disproven, Green and his colleagues moved on to claims that Trump obstructed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and to claims that Trump inked an illegal quid-pro-quo agreement with Ukrainian officials to trade foreign aid for the promise of an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Democrats, unable to compile evidence on either of those claims, have now charged the President with “abuse of power” and contempt of Congress.

But not to worry, says Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), if those charges don’t stick — or worse, if the American people return Trump to the White House in 2020 — Democrats are prepared to litigate impeachment as many times as necessary.

“There’s no such thing, really, as double jeopardy in an impeachment trial because it’s political,” TMZ’s Harvey Levin asked Bass in an interview. “Suppose he gets reelected… and you win back the Senate in a big way. If you did that, would you be inclined to take a second bite at the apple and reintroduce the exact same impeachment articles and then send it through again a second if you have a Democratic Senate on your side?”

“So, you know, yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same and here’s why,”she replied, per Fox News, “because even though we are impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians.”

“You are absolutely right in your scenario, but the only thing I would say slightly different is, it might not be the same articles of impeachment because the odds are we would have a ton more information, and then the odds of that, sadly enough, is that, you know, he probably has other examples of criminal behavior,” she added.

Indeed, Democrats do have several ongoing investigations into the Trump Administration and Donald Trump himself, including a probe into the President’s personal finances. Recently, in a crushing development for leftists, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg issued a temporary restraining order against House Democrats seeking the President’s financial records, holding off their investigation until the Supreme Court has the opportunity to consider Trump’s appeal from a Federal Circuit Court, which authorized the documents’ release.