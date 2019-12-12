Democratic staff on the House Judiciary Committee objected Thursday after Rep. Mark MeadowsMark Randall MeadowsMeadows says he’s advocating for Trump to add Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team State Department, Nuclear Regulatory Commission ranked the worst agencies on IT issues Trump abandons plan to dissolve Office of Personnel Management: report MORE (R-N.C.) went on the dais to pass along a note to one of GOP members participating in the panel’s markup of impeachment articles into President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE.

Staff to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers Collins accusing Democrats of ‘tearing down a world leader’ GOP calls for minority hearing on impeachment, threatens procedural measures MORE (D-N.Y.) pushed back against Meadows — who is not a member on the Judiciary — standing behind the dais after he sought to pass a note to Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanHorowitz to appear before second Senate panel next week Top Republican requests House hearing with DOJ inspector general Trump, first lady take part in National Christmas Tree lighting MORE (R-Ohio), a close ally of Trump. The back and forth, which lasted a few minutes, appeared to get heated.

@RepMarkMeadows who is not on Judiciary is behind the panel members talking with Dem staff passionately, but unclear what this about. pic.twitter.com/pzpCDZQfJv — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 12, 2019

Meadows claimed that the Democrats were “afraid I was coaching some of the Republicans,” calling such an idea “ridiculous.”

“I was passing a message to Mr. Jordan and the Democrats objected to me being behind the dais,” Meadows told The Hill.

The North Carolina Republican said he responded by asking the staffers to show him a rule that says he is not allowed to be behind the dais.

“I told him that I know the rules better than they do and if they showed me a rule then I would leave,” Meadows said, noting that there isn’t such a rule. “I could remain as long as I wanted.”

While no rule may exist, a Democratic committee aide challenged that Meadows going behind the dais broke with long-standing practices of the committee.

“The long-standing practice of the Committee, under chairmen of both parties, is that only Committee members are allowed on the dais,” the committee aide said. “Mr. Meadows knows this, in part because he is the only Member in recent memory who has needed multiple reminders on this point.”

The small clash came amid an hours long debate on Judiciary Committee over the two articles of impeachment Democrats introduced against Trump this week, which charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats allege Trump used a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Kyiv as leverage to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open to investigations that would benefit him politically, including one into the son of his 2020 political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE.

They say such conduct rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and that leaving a lawless president in office presents a threat to the country and its interests.

The president and Republicans have denied accusations of a quid pro quo and other claims of wrongdoing, instead alleging that Democrats are seeking to remove Trump from office because they cannot beat him at the ballot box.

The two articles are likely to pass along party lines after hours of debate.