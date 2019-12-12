https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/disgusting-radical-democrat-rashida-tlaib-tweets-out-white-supremacy-kills-after-violent-black-racists-shoot-up-kosher-market/

Four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

The shootout took place in a cemetery and a Kosher deli store.

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

It didn’t take Democrats long to blame whitey for the attack.

Squad member Rashida Tlaib tweeted out: “White Supremacy Kills.”

She later deleted the tweet after being called out.

Horrible.

