Four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

Just provided a brief update to press as scene is still active but secure. 2 officers struck by gun fire. One of the officers tragically has given his life. 2 other officers receiving medical treatment at the jcmc for injuries unrelated. Please keep these officers in your prayers — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

The shootout took place in a cemetery and a Kosher deli store.

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

It didn’t take Democrats long to blame whitey for the attack.

Squad member Rashida Tlaib tweeted out: “White Supremacy Kills.”

She later deleted the tweet after being called out.

Tlaib has now deleted this tweet: pic.twitter.com/V6QKk20sSv — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 12, 2019

Horrible.

