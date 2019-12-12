The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Thursday four more Democrat primary debates slated for the new year, one in each key early primary state – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina – ahead of their respective elections.

Four more debates have been scheduled in the new year. The first will be held in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14, 2020 – less than a month before the Iowa caucuses. CNN will partner with a local newspaper to host the debate, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

A debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, will follow on February 7, hosted by WMUR-TV and Apple News. Less than two weeks later, NBC News and MSNBC will host the February 19 debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, partnering with a local newspaper, per the Hollywood Reporter. The following week, on February 25, CBS News will partner with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute to host a debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

The qualifying criteria and moderators have not yet been announced. The DNC said it will announce both “at a future date.”

Thursday marks the deadline to qualify for the Politico and PBS debate on December 19. Seven candidates have reached the donor and polling requirements: Joe Biden (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Tom Steyer (D), and Andrew Yang (D).

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who is just one poll short of qualifying, stated she will not attend the debate, even if she meets the requirements in time.

“For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,” she announced this week.

“I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina,” she added:

For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th “debate” — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls. I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 10, 2019