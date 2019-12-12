There are clearly some Democrats who are beginning to worry that this entire impeachment thing could backfire and potentially lead to Trump winning a second term. And they may be justified in those fears. Some of their members are already saying they will vote against impeachment and would prefer to go with a censure. Multiple polls now show the public swinging back the other way and opposing impeachment and removal. And for reasons that are difficult to parse, Trump is suddenly surging in Iowa and several swing states.

So if we game this out to the finish line, what do the Democrats do if their worst nightmares come true and Donald Trump is returned to office next November? Well, at least according to California Democrat Karen Bass, there’s no need for a change in strategy. They’ll just impeach him again. (Free Beacon)

TMZ founder Harvey Levin asked Bass on Tuesday if she would reintroduce articles of impeachment against Trump if Democrats gained control of the Senate in 2020. Bass said Levin was “absolutely right” to suggest House Democrats would pursue impeachment again, but clarified that new articles of impeachment could include more information about Trump. “Yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same and here’s why. Because even though we’re impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases,” Bass said. “There’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians.” “The odds of that—sadly enough—is that he probably has other examples of criminal behavior,” Bass added.

Here’s an odd thought. In the hypothetical landscape where all this is playing out, this could theoretically lead to Donald Trump being the only president in the history of the country to be impeached twice. And you know how Trump loves setting records and being the first to do anything. He might be up for this.

Anyway, someone should really check in and see if Ms. Bass is okay. We’ll hold off on dealing with the political realities for a moment and look at precisely how and why she believes Trump could be impeached a second time. It’s because “there are other court cases” and some unknown treasure chest of “other information” out there. Oh, and if they ever get hold of all of Trump’s bank records, it’s just possible that he might be “owned 100% by the Russians.”

In other words, the planned second impeachment relies entirely on things that have not yet happened and probably won’t. That’s one heck of a way to run an airline, Congresswoman.

Let’s indulge Congresswoman Bass for a moment though, and just suppose that it’s January of 2021 and Donald J. Trump has been sworn in for a second term. If the Democrats want to impeach him again they will need to have held onto the House majority and the Speaker’s gavel. Is that a sure thing? If Trump really does bounce back, he may have some coattails. And that means that a lot of those marginal districts the Democrats flipped last year could go back the other way.

But let’s be generous and say that the Democrats hold the House and can somehow convince all of their members to fire up this entire circus again. (Very, very far from a sure thing.) They would still need a conviction in the Senate. It’s tough to see them flipping the upper chamber, but even if they do, it’s inconceivable that they’ll pick up 19 seats and establish a 2/3 supermajority. Even if you assume that a couple or three Republicans could be convinced to vote for impeachment, they’re going to be very short.

So what does all this add up to? If Trump wins a second term, he finishes that term. And the voting public is treated to another endless cycle of watching the Democrats (and their friends in the media) trying to overturn yet another election. Fun times, sports fans. I can hardly wait.