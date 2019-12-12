en http://drudgereportfeed.com/ An RSS feed of the Drudge Report https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13061231 <div> <div>
Drudge Report Feed UK ELECTION THISCLOSE… DEVELOPING… LEFT, RIGHT, OR MORE GRIDLOCK? UPDATES: BBC… LIVE: SKYNEWS… ITV… MCCONNELL PLAN TO ACQUIT TRUMP AT TRIAL DEM DEFECTIONS? Feds Collect Record Taxes; Historic Spending… Credit Card Debt 10-Year High… PAPER: Powell propping up economy! ‘Wimpy’ trade deal will be enough for markets… BEVERLY HILLS SPECTACULAR: Lachlan Murdoch Pays $150 Million for Mansion… Hottest housing markets far from coasts… African Migrants Flood Texas Border… Construction of Wall Stalls Over Fights With Landowners… Bloomberg calls for ‘war on poverty’ on CA trip… Gives $10 Million To Help Endangered Dems… Lamar Jackson on brink of rushing record… Can any team stop? NFL: WE’RE DONE WITH KAEPERNICK… DOJ charges 10 former players in alleged health care fraud… Dead man found in alligator’s mouth actually died of meth overdose, autopsy reveals… Paradigm Shift: 3 in 4 Believe Natural Remedies Safer Than Prescriptions… Magic Mushrooms Pass First Hurdle as Depression Treatment… Lab chimps were dumped on island and left to starve. He saved them… Kitten born with two heads battles to stay alive as owner refuses to give up… Scientists discovered 71 new species in 2019… Inside the jockeying to prosecute Donald Trump’s impeachment… STONED IN SPACE: Musk sending marijuana to astronauts on ISS… Police Investigating Tiny Hidden Cameras Found In HYATT Hotel Rooms… KIM ‘TRICKED’ US… FOXNEWS Wallace lambasts Trump over ‘most sustained assault on press freedom in history’… Republicans condemn use of surveillance powers they long supported… YORK: Of course FBI spied on campaign… Homeland Security Sued Over Secret ‘Stingray’… MAG: Who does Barr work for? Michael Cohen asks for sentence reduction… Young Republicans defy party to fight ‘climate change’… Skeptics Stir Green Activism… Reach ‘peak meat’ by 2030, say scientists… Gay Jesus satire on NETFLIX sparks religious outcry… Cops: Drunken men pummeled each other during argument over sitcom ‘HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER’… UPDATE: Air Force baffled by mysterious ‘bright orb’ over Arizona… Grocery Delivery Worker Rebellion over Wages, Tipping… Foods May Soon Come With ‘Activity Labels’ To Cut Down On Obesity… Man strangles his grandmother, great-grandmother to death… NJ shooter left behind note: ‘My creator makes me do this’… Published Anti-Semitic, Anti-Police Posts… Epstein Accuser Says FBI Warned Her of ‘Credible Death Threat’… SUICIDE-WATCH COUNSELOR SPEAKS… #MeToo Has Gone Too Far, Says Hollywood’s Top Female Agent… ‘SURVIVOR’ Removes Player Accused of Inappropriate Touching… This is what devastating earthquake in California would look like… RING camera hacks see homeowners subjected to abuse, ransom demands… Bezos ready? SPACE RACE… Why Tourists Are Flocking to Chernobyl… Picked by slaves: Coffee crisis brews in Brazil… World’s oldest artwork uncovered in Indonesian cave… MSN: Daily presidential tracking poll… DRUDGE APP IPHONE, IPAD… ANDROID…
