The controversy surrounding convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues amid more reports about his final days in prison and those who were drawn into his seedy circle.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts, who now goes by her married name Giuffre, says she was trafficked to the United Kingdom by Epstein as a young girl and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. On Tuesday, Giuffre issued a troubling statement online about “evil people” wanting to see her “quieted.” In a follow-up statement Wednesday, the alleged former “sex slave” of Epstein said she was informed by the FBI of a “credible death threat” against her.

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal,” Giuffre wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday (revised for clarity). “I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted.”

“In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me.”

As noted by the Daily Mail, Giuffre recently gave an emotional interview with the BBC in which she detailed the alleged abuse she suffered from Epstein and Prince Andrew.

“She claims the prince abused her three times — once at Epstein’s New York apartment, once on a yacht in the Caribbean, and once at the London home of Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam,” the outlet reports. “Speaking about her first alleged encounter with Andrew in London, she said she was taken to Tramp nightclub where she recalls dancing with the ‘sweating’ prince.”

“He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life,” Giuffre told the BBC. “His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere.”

Upon leaving the night club, said Giuffre, she got into a car in which Ghislaine told her “that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.”

The instructions “just made me sick,” she told the BBC. “I didn’t expect it from royalty. I didn’t expect it from someone that people look up to and admire – the royal family.”

“There was a bath and it started there and it led into the bedroom,” she said in describing what allegedly took place at Ghislane’s residence. “It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything. But he got up and said thanks and walked out. And I sat there in bed just felt horrified and ashamed and felt dirty.”

Prince Andrew “categorically” denies the accusation, telling the BBC that he has no memory of the evening or a photo of him with Virginia. He also points to her claim that he was “sweating” at the club as evidence that it was false because he suffers from a rare condition that prevents him from sweating.