Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave Virginia Roberts claims she has been informed by the FBI that a ‘credible’ death threat has been made against her.

The 36-year-old, who alleges she was trafficked to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew, said: ‘In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future.

‘I have been informed from the FBI there has been a credible death threat against me.’

It follows an alarming message she posted yesterday warning people that she was not suicidal and that ‘evil people want to see me quieted.’

Virginia Roberts, 36, who gave a harrowing interview to the BBC earlier this month (pictured), claims that the FBI has warned her of a ‘credible’ death threat

Ms Roberts, who now goes by her married name Virginia Giuffre, also said she had kept her doctors aware of her mental health status so they should know that if she was harmed it would not have been by her own hand.

She wrote: ‘If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted.’

She posted the message in response to another user who suggested the FBI would try to kill her ‘to protect the ultra rich and well connected’.

It comes after Epstein died in custody in the US while awaiting trial. An official autopsy concluded he hanged himself, despite persistent conspiracies and claims by high-profile pathologist Michael Baden that the evidence ‘points to homicide’.

Ms Giuffre recently appeared on the BBC where she gave an emotional interview alleging abuse by Epstein and Prince Andrew.

She claims the prince abused her three times – once at Epstein’s New York apartment, once on a yacht in the Caribbean, and once at the London home of Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam.

Speaking about her first alleged encounter with Andrew in London, she said she was taken to Tramp nightclub where she recalls dancing with the ‘sweating’ prince.

After leaving the nightclub, Giuffre said: ‘In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.

‘And that made me sick. I didn’t expect it from royalty.

‘I didn’t expect it from someone that people look up to and admire – the royal family.’

It also comes after Jeffrey Epstein died while in custody in the US. An official autopsy ruled his death a suicide, despite others pointing to evidence of homicide

Andrew was pictured alongside Virginia Roberts at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London in March 2001. He claims to have no memory of the photo being taken and suggested it is fake

Giving her account of what happened at Ghislane’s house, she added: ‘There was a bath and it started there and it led into the bedroom.

‘It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting.

‘He wasn’t mean or anything. But he got up and said thanks and walked out.

‘And I sat there in bed just felt horrified and ashamed and felt dirty.’

Prince Andrew was also interviewed by the BBC recently and vehemently denied the allegations against him

She went on: ‘I had just been abused by a member of the royal family.’

She spoke out after Prince Andrew gave his own BBC interview where he vehemently denied the claims against him.

In the interview, he claimed to have no memory of a photo apparently showing the pair at Ghislane’s house ever being taken, and suggested it had been faked.

He also suggested that her memory of him ‘sweating’ was inaccurate because his experiences in the Falklands meant he suffered from a rare condition which left him unable to sweat.

In response to Giuffre’s BBC interview, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Duke ‘unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein’ and ‘deeply sympathises with those affected who want some form of closure’.

They said ‘it is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation’.

The palace has also stated that any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors by the duke was ‘categorically untrue’.

He was widely criticised for failing to show remorse for his association with the disgraced financier or empathy with Epstein’s victims during his television appearance.

He has resigned from a large number of patronages and seen organisations he was once involved with sever ties.

Giuffre claimed in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17, below the state’s age of consent.

However, that allegation was struck out by a judge in 2015 for being ‘immaterial and impertinent’.