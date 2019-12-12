A deadly attack of a Barnard freshman during a savage mugging has students at the private women’s liberal arts college and nearby Columbia University alarmed and wary.

Tessa Majors, 18, was fatally stabbed about 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Morningside Park, just steps from Columbia.

“It’s just so shocking that it happened so close to campus,” Camila Vicioso, a 20-year-old Columbia freshman, told the N.Y. Post.

“She was just walking in Morningside Park, not even that late. It’s crazy. It’s scary.”

And though an investigation is underway to see if the slaying is connected to recent spate of nearby muggings, students are skeptical it guarantees their safety.

“The increased amount of police on campus and the area doesn’t seem to be keeping anyone safe,” Mia Greenberg, 20, a Barnard student told the news outlet.

Barnard senior Stella Sapington, 21, said students are shaken.

“Pretty much everyone I know has walked through the park,” she told The Post.

But one female student told Fox News, “You really don’t want to walk anywhere anymore.”